ALPHA STALEY, 76, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born January 25, 1944, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late William “Bill” and Laura Staley. Also preceding him in death was one son, Dwayne Staley; sisters, Patsy Hughes and infant Betty Lou Staley; maternal grandparents, Robert and Norma Napier; and paternal grandparents, Arch and Rena Staley. Alpha was a retired carpenter and attended Booton Millers Fork Baptist Church. Survivors include his companion of 24 years, Geraldine Bishop; daughters, Angie (Dale) Keaton of Martha, Ky., Alisha (Mike) Martin of Ashland, Ky., Bessie (Eric) Sifford of Wayne and Brandie Fell of Ohio; one son, Brandon (Melissa) Staley of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Irene Vance of Wayne and Georgie Johnson of Huntington; and brothers, Charles Staley and James (Donetta) Staley and William Staley, all of Genoa, W.Va. Alpha was also loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral services took place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
