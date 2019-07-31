AMANDA WALKER HAMPTON, 92, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019. Born December 6, 1926, in Wayne County, West Virginia, Amanda moved to Tampa in 1955 from Huntington, West Virginia. Amanda was predeceased by her husband, William H. Hampton, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her loving children: her two sons, Ronnie (Gayle) and Peter, and her three daughters, Yelena Moon (Barry), Theda Damien (George) and Linda Sweet; her dear brother, Syb Walker; and her cherished 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Amanda was loved by all who knew her and is also survived by her many extended and "adopted" family members. Services were held in Tampa at Gonzalez Funeral Home with interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Family members who served as pallbearers were Peter Hampton, Mark Sweet, Bryant Sweet, Eric Stokes, Matt Stokes, Tyler Hamilton.
