On the evening of Thursday, September 3, 2020, ANDREW WILSON CROCKETT SR. entered into eternal rest at his home in Hawthorne, Florida, at the age of 71. The world has lost a devoted hero, husband, father, brother and friend. Andrew was born in Wayne, West Virginia, on August 23, 1949, to his parents Andrew Crockett and Mary Stephenson. He was a decorated veteran who served two years in the Marine Corps and fought during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with family every chance he could, watching old Western movies, listening to old country/bluegrass music and fishing. Andrew is survived by his wife, Pamela Crockett, of 40 years; four sons, Elvis Crockett, Rudy (Rhonda) Crockett, Thomas (Veronica) Crockett, Andrew Crockett Jr.; two daughters, Cynthia Cabell and Mary (Paul) Skinner; grandchildren, Brady, Isaiah, Charity, Isaac and Jeremiah Crockett, Jasmine Brook and Brittney Sowards; four sisters, Victoria Queen, Fannie Jane Crockett, Darlene Stephenson and Betty (Anthony) Merritt; three brothers, Davey (Diane) Crockett, James (Angie) Crockett and Jessie Crockett; multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary; brothers, Billy Joe Crockett, Jack, Roger and Danny Ray Estep; sister, Lina Mae Estep; nieces, Mary and Jamie Crockett. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at The Crockett Cemetery located in Wayne, West Virginia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family welcomes all to attend.
Andrew Wilson Crockett Sr., formerly of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.