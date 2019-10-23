ANNA L. McCAGG, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral services 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Fifth Street Church of Christ, of which she was a member, by Minister David Smith and Minister Bob Hayes. Burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Anna was born January 28, 1928 in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late George William and Violet Damron Lucas. She was a retired employee of Corbin Limited. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Howard McCagg Sr., and two brothers, Jack Lucas and James Lucas. Survivors include one son Charles Howard McCagg Jr. (Connie) of Prichard, W.Va.; two daughters, Connie Blake (Virgil), Brenda Napier(Johnny), all of Huntington. In addition, six grandchildren, Mark, Jennifer, Adam, Judy, Jill and John; twelve great-grandchildren; three brothers, Homer Don Lucas of Ceredo, W.Va., Ronnie Lucas (Betty) of Huntington and George Bernard Lucas (Phyllis) of Milton, W.Va., and several nieces and nephews. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
