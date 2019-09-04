0904_WCN_McCloud_01_35710.jpg
APRIL LEIGH McCLOUD, 53, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with our Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence. April was the daughter of the late Freda Dorlon and Roy McCloud, both of Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roy McCloud Jr., and both her maternal and paternal grandparents. Left to mourn her loss are two children, Brittany (Eddie) Adkins of Wayne and Roy McCloud of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Damian, Malachai "Max" and Nevaeh Adkins, all of Wayne; one great-granddaughter, Emma Adkins of Wayne; one brother, Joey (Shawnda) McCloud of Rocky Face, Ga.; one sister, Barbie (Joseph) Givens of Walton, Ky.; nieces, Tiffany (Micah) Warren of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., and Amanda (Stephen) Etheridge of Walton, Ky.; great-nieces, Hannah and Katrina Etheridge, also of Walton; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins too many to name that will all miss her dearly. Funeral services will take place at noon Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, with the visitation at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial. "Broken Chain" We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name; in life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you; you did not go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Author unknown.

