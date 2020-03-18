ARLENE RAYE MEDDINGS, 62, of Crum, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services took place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Ken Allen and Brother Jess Allen officiating. Burial in the Meddings Cemetery, Crum. Arlene was born September 24, 1957, a daughter of Ray Bragg of Crum, W.Va., and the late Helen Faye Justice Bragg. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Joshua Scott Meddings. Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Billy Meddings of Crum; one daughter, Andrea Meddings Keene and husband Sean of Sidney, Ky.; one son, Jeffrey Meddings and wife April of Berea, Ky.; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Vincent, Joseph and Phoebe; two sisters; and two brothers. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
