ARLIE E WEBB, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elders Roger Maynard and Tony Clay officiating. Burial followed at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born on September 8, 1939, in Cove Gap, W.Va., a son of the late Zachary and Evie Toppins Webb. Arlie was a member of Philadelphia United Baptist Church and previously worked for Century Oil Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Marie Canter; three brothers, George, Benny and Okie Webb; and one sister, Normie Wiley. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Webb; one daughter, Sabrina Howland (Mark) of Hurricane, W.Va.; three sisters, Velva Adams and Minnie Lemieux, both of Barboursville, W.Va., and Easter Gilland of Lavalette, W.Va.; one brother, Hurston T. Webb (Caroline) of Barboursville, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Michael Franklin II, Samantha Webb and Alisha Wright. Visitation was held from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

