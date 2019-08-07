AVENELL PERRY, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all, of Kenova, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Lee Jackson. Burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was born January 26, 1935, in Man, W.Va., a daughter of the late Liney Jones and Cecil Allie Fischer McCary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg. She was a woman of great faith, and nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and friends. She was well known for her cooking abilities and especially her homemade pies and cobblers. She will be greatly missed for her caring smile, kindness, patience and love to all who made her acquaintance. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Leitha Bragg Nutter and Glenna Miller Tate; and stepmother, Stella Brinegar Jones. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Calvin Perry; daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Blaine Eddy; granddaughter, Amanda and Anthony Cremeans; great-grandchildren, Evan, Aaliyah, Caeley and Ayden; granddaughter, Jennifer Eddy and Carl Ward; great-grandchildren, Dakota Eddy and Brooklyn Ward; daughter and son-in-law, Dreama and Troy Shockley; grandchildren, Candace and John Brumfield; great-grandchildren, Faythe and Ryden; granddaughter, Destiny Shockley and fiance Seth Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to thank Right at Home Care in Ceredo, Jessica and Crystal, Linda Spurlock, Hallie Traylor and special caregiver, Charlene Perry. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
