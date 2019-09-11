BARBARA JEAN MAYNARD, 88, of Dunlow, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born April 12, 1931, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dick and Grace Anderson Adkins. Her husband of 69 years, Buster Maynard, also preceded her in death, along with one sister, Geraldine Thomas. Barbara was a graduate of Wayne High School and Marshall College. She taught in the Wayne County school system, assisted at Maynard's Sunoco and was a devoted homemaker. Barbara was also a member of Brush Creek United Baptist and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Crum Chapter. Survivors include two sons, Buster Thomas Maynard and wife Pamela, and Anthony Wayne Maynard and wife Karen of Dunlow; two daughters, Priscilla Jean Maynard of Dunlow and Rosemary Rutherford and her husband Mike of Wayne, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Marlayna Maynard and husband Henry Busby, Chelsea Rutherford, Abigail Maynard, Courtney Copley and her husband Matt Copley, Tyler Rutherford and Taylor Maynard and his wife Taylor Michelle Maynard; and one great-grandson, Carson Copley. Also surviving are three sisters, Ernestine (Leo) Maynard, Jacqueline (Doran) Bishop and Loren (Timothy) Light; one brother-in-law, Donald Maynard of East Lynn, W.Va.; one sister-in-law, Jewel Gay (Richard Dale) Maynard of Genoa, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Wayne Continuous Care with words and gestures that cards cannot express, for treating our mother as if she was their own. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, with Brothers Tommy Damron, Charles Lucas Jr. and Donald Gene Maynard officiating. Burial was in the Jarrett Maynard Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Brush Creek United Baptist Church.
