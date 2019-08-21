BEATRICE SKEENS STILTNER, 93, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Bill Osborne and her grandson Bill Stiltner officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Bea was born September 19, 1925, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lucian and Bessie Spence Skeens. She was a retired nurse's aide for Huntington State Hospital and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first son David; brothers Newman, Orville, Donald, Bill and Burgess Skeens; son-in-law Tom Hall; and grandson Lucian Stiltner. Survivors include son Sam Stiltner (Sandy) of Wayne, and three daughters, Brenda Hirschi (Dean) of Shelton, Washington, Sandra Hall of Mebane, North Carolina, and Karen Stiltner of Medford, New Jersey; sister Barbara Perry (Francis) of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at the funeral home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Former Pony Express coach Jim Ward dies
- Livingston prepared to be the next Spring Valley star
- Fairland first-timer wins race, Hornets' Hamm repeats
- Herd men's soccer adds two assistants
- Photos: Early Bird Two Mile cross country meet
- Photos: Marching Thunder Band Camp
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Analysis: Arizona State, North Carolina to rely on frosh QBs
- Governor: Ohio Medicaid lead abatement plan gets federal OK
- Kentucky newspaper's series on abuse cited as 'wake-up call'
- Ohio to put raccoon-rabies vaccination baits in 14 counties
- Ohio clinics want heartbeat abortion ban permanently blocked
- Hearing set for case to force WV governor to live in capital
- Cowboys, LB Smith agree on extension amid Elliott holdout