0821_WCN_Stiltner_01_89409.jpg
Buy Now

BEATRICE SKEENS STILTNER, 93, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Bill Osborne and her grandson Bill Stiltner officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Bea was born September 19, 1925, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lucian and Bessie Spence Skeens. She was a retired nurse's aide for Huntington State Hospital and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first son David; brothers Newman, Orville, Donald, Bill and Burgess Skeens; son-in-law Tom Hall; and grandson Lucian Stiltner. Survivors include son Sam Stiltner (Sandy) of Wayne, and three daughters, Brenda Hirschi (Dean) of Shelton, Washington, Sandra Hall of Mebane, North Carolina, and Karen Stiltner of Medford, New Jersey; sister Barbara Perry (Francis) of Lavalette, W.Va.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17 at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.