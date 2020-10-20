BERNARD CYRUS, 81, of Fort Gay, husband of Delores Cyrus, died Oct. 19. He retired from the Kentucky Power Big Sandy Plant then opened Cyrus Picture Framing. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
