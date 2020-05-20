BETTY ANN MORRISON GILKERSON, 76, of Wayne, widow of James Ira Gilkerson Jr., died May 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former housekeeper at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 15, Lawrence Adkins Cemetery, Left Fork of Miller’s Fork Road, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
