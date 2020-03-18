BETTY LOU HARDWICK, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2020. She was the widow of James Hardwick. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Phillip Warren. Burial will follow at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Naugatuck, W.Va., to Ben and Gertrude Blevins. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Tony Hardwick and Rick Blake, and her siblings, Katherine, Effie, Ernest and Tommy. She is survived by her children whom she loved and cherished, Jimmy (Michelle), Tim (Terri), Teresa (Tim) Wilson and Jerry (Terah); grandchildren, Jimmy (Alissa Mayle), Casey (Anthony Eldridge), Christopher (Jamie), Hannah (Trevor) Fultz, Adam, Tera, Victoria, Beth, Amber, Starlet and Skylar on the way; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Poynter and June Gibbs; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member at the Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church for 53 years. She had taught Sunday School, was Treasurer and sang in the choir. She also attended England Hill Freewill Baptist Church with her daughter. She would say, “I am His child and He is my Father; without Him I am nothing.” We will cherish those sweet words. We would like to mention special friends, Ernie and Vickie Ward; thank you for being there and being a part of her life; Carolyn Sadler for being her friend; and Anna Jean Craig, her lifelong friend or more of a sister. She was the backbone and Executive Chef of Evaroni’s Pizza, using her original pizza sauce recipe that put Evaroni’s to where it is today. She worked countless hours making food for the C-K area. Her family was so proud of her in all she did in her life. Visitation took place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
