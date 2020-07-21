BILLY DALE TOMBLIN, 27, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at home. He was born October 22, 1992, at Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Melissa Stamper Tomblin; paternal grandparents, Brenda and Charles Tomblin; maternal grandfather, Chris Stamper; one brother, Boyd Ray Tomblin; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Rose Tomblin; his father, Charles Dale Tomblin: one sister, Amanda (Robbie) Adkins; nephews, Camaron Adkins and Keaton Adkins, all of Wayne; maternal grandmother, Catherine (Phillip) Chafin of Wayne; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. A private funeral for family was held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Charles Maynard officiating. Burial followed in the Skeens Cemetery.
Billy Dale Tomblin of Wayne
