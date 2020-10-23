BILLY JOE FAIRCHILD, 81, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Sonja Fairchild, died Oct. 23 at home. He was a retired manager of the IGA Grocery Store. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 25, Louisa Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Fairchild-Lemaster Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Joe Fairchild of Louisa, Ky.
