BIRDIE ELAINE DEAN FROST came into this world on October 11, 1939, and moved on to whatever is next on September 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Millard Fullen Dean; and her mother, Louedith Lackey; her husband, Hollis Mathew Frost; and her second husband, Russell William Couch; her grandson, Hollis Mathew Frost Jr.; and her sisters, Iris Rose Irvin, Myrtle (Chicken) Elizabeth Maynard, Katheryn Lou Rosen; and her brother, Gordon Hiram Dean. Survived by her son, Hollis Mathew Frost; and her daughter, Pamela Kay Frost; her grandson, Christopher George Kmit; her sisters, Phyllis Inita Ferrell, Mildred Ann Ferrell, Sandra Kaye Wriston; and her brothers, Millard (Hootie) Fullen Dean, James Donald Dean and Homer Randall Dean.
Birdie Elaine Dean Frost formerly of Kiahsville
