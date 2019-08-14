BONNIE CRUM WATTS, 70, of Dunlow, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Ky. She was born in Dunlow, W.Va., on November 9, 1948. She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Crum; father- and mother-in-law, Albert and Lillian Watts; brother, Clyde Crum; sister-in-law, Patsy Holland; brothers-in-law, Daniel Perkins, Jimmy Marshall and Darrel Jackson. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronnie Watts; son, Ronnie Watts II and his wife Beth of Dunlow; granddaughters, Elizabeth Howell and her husband Corey of Athens, Ohio, and Abigail Watts of Dunlow; mother, Ozalene Miller Crum, sisters, Rose Perkins, Ozalene Copley and her husband Claude, all of Dunlow, and Dorthey Mason and her husband Tom of Pataskala, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Patricia Crum of Inez, Ky., Phyllis Jackson and Connie Marshall, both of Wayne, W, W.Va.; brothers-in-law, Bobby Watts and his wife Kathryn of Genoa, W.Va., Billy Watts and his wife Carol of Huntington, W.Va., Roger Watts and his wife Margie of Wayne, W.Va., and Jerry Watts and his wife Debbie of Fort Gay, W.Va. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. Bonnie was a member of Riverbend Freewill Baptist Church. She was a past matron of Crum Chapter No. 160 Order of Eastern Star. She was a retired secretary of Cabwaylingo State Forest, for 34 years. Bonnie is loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Riverbend Freewill Baptist Church in Crum, W.Va., with Greenway Parsley officiating. Burial followed at the San Damron Cemetery on Ferguson Branch in Dunlow. Mullins Family Funeral Home assisted her family.
