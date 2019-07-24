BONNIE EVANS, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, July 22, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with the Elders of Bethel United Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born November 23, 1950, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of Ted and Ailene Moore Asbury of Barboursville. Bonnie was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church in Genoa, W.Va., and worked in the Wayne County School System for all her working career. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ben and Thelma Moore; paternal grandparents, Charles and Sarah Asbury; brother-in-law, Ronnie Evans; sister-in-law, Rosella Copley; nephew, Tyson Jude; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles Evans; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deborah and Jim Swafford of Crum, W.Va.; a special cousin, William Marcum of Stepptown, W.Va.; and special friends, George and Josie Nelson of Wayne; she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Bonnie was dearly loved and will be missed by many lifelong friends and new friends that she made in Barboursville. Friends may call 6 until 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Herd's Brown, WVU duo named to Outland Trophy watch list
- Veteran golfers Payne, Fox reflect on West Virginia Amateur
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art hosts disco party
- W.Va. House ends its side of special session
- Cabell BOE hires Culloden principal, new administrators
- Lawmakers approve financial rescue for Ohio's nuclear plants
- W.Va. senators take zip line ride at World Scout Jamboree
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- State fair opens; butter sculpture commemorates moon landing
- Ohio launches electronic wrong-way driver detection system
- City council OKs reduced penalties for marijuana possession
- Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings
- Today in History
- Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death
- Kentucky police investigate 3 deaths at site of burning home