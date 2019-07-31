BRENDA SUE STENDER, 70, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at home on July 21, 2019. She was born May 1, 1949, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of Carl Edwards Sr. and Dorothy Lee Neace Edwards. She was employed by American National Rubber Company. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Coleman Stender Sr.; her parents; and her brother, Daniel Lynn "Bucky" Edwards. She leaves behind her children, Troy Dale Stender and Christina Dawn (Bob) Rossi; her grandchildren, Nathan Ferguson and Shannon Rossi; her siblings, Carl Edwards (Kathy) and Linda McCloud (Pearley). Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church in Ceredo with Pastor Chris Day officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.