BRETT ALLEN SPARKS, 39, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 14, 2019, at his home. He was born January 24, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Bennie Alben Sparks (Debbie) and Stephanie Gene Hill-May. He attended Ebenezer Baptist Church, Route 75 in Kenova, W.Va. Brett was preceded in death by his step-father, James Morgan May. He leaves behind to mourn his loss his parents; his brother, Danny Gene Walker (Amber); his sister, Leslie Rochelle Sparks (Brandon Roney); his fiance, Melissa Staten, and her daughter Lena; his children, Zachary Allen Sparks and James Vinson "Vinny" Sparks, and their mother, Suzanna Sparks. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Sheyenne and Cole Walker, and Jada and Jude Sparks; and his maternal grandmother, Myrtle Hill. Funeral service 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 21 at the Norway Avenue Church of Christ, Huntington, with Pastors James Asbury and Jeff Garrett officiating. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family to assist with funeral expenses would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to his family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.

