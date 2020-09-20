BRIAN KEITH TAYLOR, 57, of East Lynn, husband of Marlena Faye Taylor, died Sept. 8. He was an auto body mechanic. Private services were held Sept. 14 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
