BRYCE RAMEY, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence due to kidney failure. He was born September 16, 1949, in Kiahsville, W.Va., a son of the late James Harrison Ramey and Erma Maynard Ramey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by seven sisters, Ruby Marcum, Olive Thacker, Lucinda Dyer, Mabel Queen, Irene Finley, Carolene Ramey and Joy Ann Burgess; seven brothers, Paul, James Jr., Minuard, Clovis, Gordon Ramey, Tim Finley and Doug Ramey. Survivors include three sisters, Freeda M. Crockett, Myra Lewis (Jim Hagley) and Brenda R. Lycans, all of Huntington, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Our “Bubby” was the light of our lives, and his absence will be almost unbearable, but we take comfort in knowing he is now in the arms of Jesus. Graveside services 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens by Pastors Jack Marcum and Cledith Campbell. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bryce Ramey of Huntington
