CANDY NICOLE ROBERTSON, 26, of Fort Gay, wife of Emmanuel Robertson, died July 2. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 5, Oak Grove Church; burial in Jim Robertson Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to help with funeral expenses.
