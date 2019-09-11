CARL JEFFREY RUSSELL, 57, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born on February 13, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., Carl was the son of the late Jonah and Carrie Russell. Along with his parents, preceding him in death are one brother, Jonah "Scott" Russell; wife, Stacy Russell; and stepdaughter, Shawna Rayburn. He is survived by one brother, David (Diana) Russell of Fort Gay; a daughter, Jennifer Copley and her two children of Tennessee; step-granddaughter, Paige Ice; stepson, Greg; a niece, Kimberly (Robbie) Stephens of Wayne, W.Va.; nephew, David (Crystal) Russell Jr. of East Lynn, W.Va.; and a host of friends and family too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to caretakers Dora and J.J. Thierry. Private services will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Russell family.
