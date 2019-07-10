CAROLYN JOYCE WHITT, 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2019. Carol was a well-known vendor at Chesapeake Flea Market, selling her purses and homemade candy. She was born February 26, 1944, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of Donald Gue and Ruth Evelyn Cantrell Gue. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Freda May "Poncho" Hazelett; her sisters, Doris Shepherd and Karen Smith; and her brother-in-law, Roy Hamilton. Carolyn was known to family and loved ones as "Sis," and she leaves behind her loving husband, Clarence Buddy Whitt; her children, Rickey Lee Davis, Laura Ann (Joshua "Boe") Drake, Stephen (Angela) Whitt, Emma Jean (Dennis) McFeeley and Wanda Gail Reaper; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Timmy) Fitzpatrick, Jason (Jackie) Fry, Cara (Cameron) Smoot, Chelsee Davis, Breanna Davis, Daniel Davis and Destiny Davis. Also surviving are her siblings, Judy Hamilton, Sue Fannin, Debbie (Harold) Sparkman, Donnie (Karen) Gue, Bennie Gue, Larry (Valerie) Gue, David Gue and Phillip Gue; a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her special cousin and best friend, Nellie Payton; her special friend, Edgar Blake; and her granddog, Molly. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Cantrell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Before you click buy, some Amazon 'Prime Day' tips
- Cat shelter population improves, still critical need for adoptions
- Organization hopes new project will clean historically black cemetery
- Man convicted in 20-year-old rape case
- La Famiglia installs brick oven in Memorial Student Center
- Wednesday night obituary update
- WV teachers union says it will sue over charter school bill
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Trump officials warn of 'active threats' to US elections
- 'It will not be easy': Dems prepare for their Mueller moment
- Official: Lightning caused Jim Beam bourbon warehouse fire
- WV teachers union says it will sue over charter school bill
- Man charged with murder in co-worker's shooting at tire shop
- Kentucky editorial roundup
- Sheriff facing theft in office charges accepts suspension