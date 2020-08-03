CEVA SUE McCOMAS BAKER, 75, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Sherman Baker Jr., died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at McClarity Baptist Church, Branchland. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
