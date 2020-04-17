CHARLES KENNETH PANNELL, 57, of Louisa, Ky., son of John Franklin Pannell Jr. and Janet Merle Cox Pannell, died April 12. He managed his family businesses, J.J. TV and Appliance and Southside Skating Rink of Louisa. There was a graveside service 1 p.m. April 16 at Pine Hill Cemetery. In light of recent public health concerns, guests were asked to remain in their vehicles. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Edward Pannell of Louisa, Ky.
