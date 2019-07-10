CHARLES LEWIS "CHUCK" RIPPER, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on June 29, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Chuck was the only son of Arthur D. and Hazel P. Ripper. He grew up in Evans City, Pennsylvania, exploring the fields and woods around Evans City and graduating from Evans City public schools. Chuck graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1949 and had illustrated his first children's book before his twentieth birthday. Following graduation, he worked as an illustrator for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History until he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served as a Topographic Draftsman, preparing maps for the military. Upon completion of his military service, Chuck moved to Huntington to become Art Director for Standard Printing and Publishing Company. Shortly after arriving in Huntington, he married Virginia Ogle, whom he had met while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Chuck left Standard Printing in 1965 to begin a career as a freelance artist. Chuck was a nationally known wildlife artist, with many projects to his credit. He illustrated two dozen books, eleven of which he wrote. Chuck designed 81 stamps for the U.S. Postal Service and 575 conservation stamps for the National Wildlife Federation. His artworks graced the covers of many magazines and catalogs, including the L.L. Bean catalog. One of his most well-known paintings is "The Thundering Herd," commissioned by Marshall University. Chuck was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Huntington and had served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the Tri-State Arts Association and the Tri-State Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, and daughter, Joy Lee Ripper. He is survived by his daughters, Elisabeth Kelly (Mike) of Paducah, Ky., and Janet Chambers (Doug) of Winfield, W.Va., and three grandchildren, Anna Chambers of Spokane, Wash., Joseph Kelly of Paducah, Ky., and Charles Chambers of Winfield, W.Va. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by The Rev. Skip Seibel. Interment will be private for the family in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and after the service Saturday at the funeral home. Those who wish may make Expressions of sympathy to The First Presbyterian Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
