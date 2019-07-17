CHARLES NORMAN HILL, 74, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home. Mr. Hill was born November 5, 1944, in Rittman, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Samolene Maynard Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Damron and Brenda Lycan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Hill; one son, Jason (Sabrina) Hill; one daughter, Kelly (Robert) Thompson; two grandsons, Isaac Thompson and BraydenOkay Hill; and two granddaughters, Chloe Thompson and Baylie Hill. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; a special niece, Sherry Damron; and fur buddy, Maggie. He was a deacon at Louisa Community Fellowship Church and a retired Clerk and Supervisor for Norfolk and Southern Railroad after forty-two years of service. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Louisa Community Fellowship Church with Rev. Rick May officiating. Burial followed in the Hill Cemetery at Fort Gay. Friends visited the family on Monday, July 15, after 6 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
