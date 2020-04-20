CHARLES O. ADKINS, 78, of Huntington, died April 16 at home. He was a retired surveyor for the West Virginia Department of Highways. There will be no public visitation. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 19, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
