CHARLIE O'BRIAN JR., 90, of Fort Gay, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Ky. Charlie was born December 3, 1928, in Fort Gay, W.Va., to the late Charlie and Sarah Robertson O'Brian. Charlie proudly served in the Army and was retired from the railroad and Inco Alloys. He was a hard worker, having started working in the steel mills in Cleveland when he was only 16. Charlie loved to farm and loved working in the hay. More than anything, Charlie loved his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann O'Brian; sisters, Gladys Cyrus and Janice Frazier; and brother, Bob O'Brian. Survivors include his loving wife, Delores O'Brian; children, Linda (Mark) Price and Butch (Patty) O'Brian; grandchildren, Travis Stephen (Amanda) O'Brian, Marcus Ryan (Kristin) Price and Katherine Elizabeth (Callum) Robertson; great-grandchildren, Karson, Kolt, Graeme, Maverick, Maxton, Lucy and Charlotte Quinn; sisters, Wanda Napier and Lou Casdorph; and brothers, Joe O'Brian and Don O'Brian. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Church with Brother Mack Ray Cyrus and Rev. Robert O'Brian officiating. Burial will follow in the O'Brian Cemetery at Oak Grove Church. Friends visited the family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.

