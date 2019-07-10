CHARLES PARSLEY, 77, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother George Thornhill officiating. He was born December 1, 1941, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil and Elsie Damron Parsley. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Parsley. Survivors include his loving wife, Carla Thornhill Parsley; three daughters, Rebecca Morales-Ramos (Antolino) of Lavalette, W.Va., Tanya Parker of Whitehall, Ohio, and Melissa Bauer of Waverly, Ohio; two sons, Charles Thomas Parsley (Sierria Copley) of Jackson, Ohio, and Jarrett Parsley of Fort Gay; one sister, Irene Romans of Louisa, Ky.; one brother, Cecil "Mitt" Parsley (Karen) of Inez, Ky.; four grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation was held from noon until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793, or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com or fax at 304-526-2857. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Before you click buy, some Amazon 'Prime Day' tips
- Cat shelter population improves, still critical need for adoptions
- Organization hopes new project will clean historically black cemetery
- Man convicted in 20-year-old rape case
- La Famiglia installs brick oven in Memorial Student Center
- Wednesday night obituary update
- WV teachers union says it will sue over charter school bill
WCN Online Poll
AP Region News
- Trump officials warn of 'active threats' to US elections
- 'It will not be easy': Dems prepare for their Mueller moment
- Official: Lightning caused Jim Beam bourbon warehouse fire
- WV teachers union says it will sue over charter school bill
- Man charged with murder in co-worker's shooting at tire shop
- Kentucky editorial roundup
- Sheriff facing theft in office charges accepts suspension