CHARLES PARSLEY, 77, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother George Thornhill officiating. He was born December 1, 1941, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil and Elsie Damron Parsley. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Parsley. Survivors include his loving wife, Carla Thornhill Parsley; three daughters, Rebecca Morales-Ramos (Antolino) of Lavalette, W.Va., Tanya Parker of Whitehall, Ohio, and Melissa Bauer of Waverly, Ohio; two sons, Charles Thomas Parsley (Sierria Copley) of Jackson, Ohio, and Jarrett Parsley of Fort Gay; one sister, Irene Romans of Louisa, Ky.; one brother, Cecil "Mitt" Parsley (Karen) of Inez, Ky.; four grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation was held from noon until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.