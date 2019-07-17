0717_WCN_McCormick_0_69437.jpg
Buy Now
unknown

CHARLES WILLARD "CW" McCORMICK, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2019. He was born August 21, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Willard Victor McCormick and Henrietta Ferguson McCormick. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Barnett McCormick; his children, Charles David McCormick (Frank Gennett) and Cheryl Ann Ward (Kenny). Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Jordan (Samantha) Blevins and Andrea (Jon) McCallister; his four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Porter, Josilyn May and Abram and Everett Blevins. Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Mullins officiating. Burial followed in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. The family welcomed friends two hours prior to service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.