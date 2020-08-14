CHARLEY PHELPS, 88, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born May 15, 1932, in Wayne, West Virginia, a son of the late Okey and Tennie Phelps. His sisters, Mary Phelps, Marjorie Phelps and Laura Phelps, also preceded him in death. Charley was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing, where he was a glass blower, and he was Baptist by faith. He leaves behind cousins, friends and acquaintances too numerous to mention; his special little friend, Ally; along with the staff at Country Companion Care, whom he considered family. Funeral services will be noon Monday, August 17, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Richard McCallister officiating. Burial in the Price Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Charley Phelps of Wayne
