CHESTER BLEVINS, 96, of Fort Gay, widower of Bessie Blevins, died June 24. He was retired from Westinghouse. Funeral service noon June 29 at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Workman Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
