CHESTER RAY ARTIS, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home by Pastor Bob Hale. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born September 8, 1944, in Willard, Ky., a son of the late Chester and Gladys Merritt Artis. Chester was a retired welder for ACF Industries. His wife, Judy Hale Artis, preceded him in death. Survivors include two sons, Benny Ray Artis and wife Aubrey, Bill Artis and wife Sheila, all of Lavalette, W.Va.; a sister, Herma Cook of Florida; a brother, Benny Artis and wife Jean of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Josh Artis and wife Denae, and Madison Artis; one great-grandson, Karson Scott Artis; two stepgrandchildren, Brandon Chapman (Whitley) and Cody Chapman (Chrissy); three stepgreat-grandchildren, Noah Chapman, Luke Chapman and Eden Pauley; his loving companion, Lane Elkins; along with a host of friends and additional family. Friends may call two hours prior to funeral service at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Please follow social distancing and wear a face covering.
Chester Ray Artis of Huntington
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.