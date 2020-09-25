CLARA KITTS, 89, of Fort Gay, widow of William Jennings Kitts, died Sept. 21. Funeral service took place 1 p.m. Sept. 24, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Kitts Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home.
Clara Kitts of Fort Gay
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.