CLYDE ALVIS PINSON, 58, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020, at Ohio State University James Cancer Center. He was born July 26, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., and was an Evangelist with the Freewill Baptist Church. Preceding him in death was his father, James Pinson; maternal grandparents, Georgia and Burt Copley; paternal grandparents, Jay and Gracie Pinson; grandson, Cody Collins, and parents-in-law, Delton and Donna Collins. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Pinson; three children, Jessica Annalyn of Chesapeake, Ohio, Shane (Dusti) Collins of Ironton, Ohio, and Bub (Dixie) Pinson of Wayne; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his dear mother, Mary Pinson; four sisters, Delcie Pinson, Tammy Caldwell, Melissa Vaughan and Linda Gregory; three brothers, Charles Pinson, Michael Pinson and Stevie Pinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Darrell Brewer and Ellis Maynard officiating. Burial in the Collins Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. before service at the funeral home.
Clyde Alvis Pinson of Wayne
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.