CRYSTAL DAWN BROWN, 34, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial was in Johnson Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born on October 4, 1984, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of William Howard Brown of Columbus, Ohio, and Rosa Marcum Whitt of Jacksonville, Florida. Crystal was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Clifford Whitt. Survivors include six daughters, Skylar, Taylor, Georgie, Chloe, Jasmine and Contessa; one son, James; five sisters, Sandra Evans of Columbus, Ohio, Rosa Marshall (Scott) of Wayne, April Wells (Jason) of Metz, W.Va., Misty Brown of Port Richie, Florida, and Seva Wells (Bill) of Meigs County, Ohio; one brother, Everette "Lee" Cline (Krissy) of Columbus, Ohio; stepbrothers, Clifford James Whitt and Jonathon Whitt of Ohio; stepsister, Tabitha Whitt (Tommy) of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

