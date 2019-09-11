DANA NICOLE MEADOWS, 33, of Huntington, W.Va., was called home Monday, September 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 9, 1986, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Clyde Muncy and the late Debbie Beckelheimer Smair. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brothers, Clyde Fife and Troy Beckelheimer. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Michael Meadows; her five children, Jordan Lee Meadows, Michael Meadows "Mikey," Mitchell Meadows, Dustin Meadows Paiz and Micah Paiz; six siblings, Brittany Beckelheimer, Jeff Muncy, Tasha Slone, Vanessa Muncy, Jennifer Beckelheimer and Ronnie Beckelheimer. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, special nieces, Pricila McCloud and Brenda Fife, and a host of family and friends. She will be missed and loved by many and never forgotten. Visitation was from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

