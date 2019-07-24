DANIEL STALLMAN COX, of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Sibley Memorial Hospital. His beloved wife of 36 years, Barbara Elizabeth Mintz Cox, was at his side. Born in Wayne County, West Virginia, on March 29, 1936, he was son to Frank and Eulah Stallman Cox of Ceredo. Besides his wife, he is survived by loving sisters-in-law, Carolyn Lantz (Stanley) of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Marcia Brown Mintz of Bethesda, Maryland, together with cherished extended family from Washington, D.C., to Honolulu, Hawaii, and dear friends near and far. A Memorial Tribute is planned for the fall. Service and inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To honor his remembrance, donations may be made in the name of Daniel S. Cox to Holy Cross Hospital, c/o Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, 1500 Forest Glen Road, No. G051, Silver Spring, MD 20910. This program was a source of strength, hope and friendship over the last two years of his life. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
