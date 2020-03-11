On the morning of February 28, 2020, DARLENE McGLONE went to be with the Lord, wife of Bob McGlone. She was a homemaker. She was born on February 29, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., and raised in Kenova, W.Va. She is the daughter of Fannie Lowe Spence and the late Gilbert Spence. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dwayne Spence, and nephew, Sean Hayton. In addition to her husband, Bob, whom she married in 1980, and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Adams, and granddaughter, Jade E. Beckett; two brothers, Gilbert Spence Jr. and Dwight Spence; and one sister, Joann Hayton. Darlene and Bob lived all over the United States and then returned home and settled down in West Virginia. There will be no services or visitation at her request. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
