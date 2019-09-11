Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand we cannot touch, still we have so many memories of the ones we loved so much. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping; we have you in our hearts. - Author Unknown. DARYL KEITH BRADLEY, 42, of Wayne, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born January 27, 1977, at Huntington, W.Va., Daryl worked as a mechanic. His father, Marshall Bradley, preceded him in death, along with two aunts, Julia Vance and Phyllis McCarthy; maternal grandparents, Carrol and Artie Vance; and paternal grandparents, Luie Bradley and Marie Bear. He is survived by his devoted mother, Stella Elizabeth Bradley of Wayne; one son, Anthony Keith (Jesseca) Bradley, also of Wayne; one brother, Timothy (Dianne) Bradley of Trufant, Mich.; two nephews, Brandon and Ben Bradley, also of Trufant; aunts and uncles, Vivian Atkinson of Huntington, Virginia Lambert, also of Huntington, Joe (Mary) Vance of Lavalette, W.Va., David (Debbie) Vance of Inverness, Fla., Deborah (Bob) Shaw of Rogers, Ark., Renee (James) Scarberry of Palmetto, Fla., Mark (Carol) Homrich of Sarasota, Fla., Peggy Smith of Arcadia, Fla., Luie Bradley and Brad Bradley, both of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral services were held at noon on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Elder Roger Maynard and Pastor Leston Followay officiating. Burial was at the Donahoe Cemetery. Visitation was at 11 a.m.
