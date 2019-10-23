DAVID LEE BECKLEY, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Interment will take place in the Hayton family cemetery. David was born September 10, 1951, in Wayne County, W.Va., son of the late Charles Aubrey and Dorothy Mae Miracle Beckley. He was a former self-employed general contractor and was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. David was a member of the Chesapeake Baptist Church, WV VFW and the American Legion Post 93 who’s Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife Virginia Sue Hayton Beckley; five girls; two boys; 21 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
