DEBORAH JUNE LYONS KINSER, 60, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born April 29, 1959, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles and Jewel Adkins Lyons. Debbie attended Ceredo-Kenova High School. She was an account associate with Roche Biomedical Laboratories. Debbie was a lifetime member of AmVets Post 14 and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Lyons Jr. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Kinser; two daughters, Kimberly White (Jeremy) Ferguson and Kaylee Ann; one son, Jeffery White; three granddaughters, her very special granddaughter Maisen Grace Ferguson, and Bailey and Claire Ferguson; one special niece, Serenity Rose Kinser; three brothers, Randy (Debbie) Lyons, Roger Lyons and David Lyons; one aunt; two uncles; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. The family would like to thank the Surgical Intensive Care Unit Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital for their care of Debbie. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. The family greeted friends one hour before the service on Sunday. Burial followed in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Debbie's memory to a kidney or cancer foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
