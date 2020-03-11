DELANO JAMES STEPHENS, 85, of Wayne, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Otis Bowens officiating. Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation was from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

