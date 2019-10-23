DELLA MARIE LYCAN, 88, of Sarasota, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community in Sarasota, Florida. She was born on July 17, 1931, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Verna Ramey Lycans. She was previously the assistant manager for “The Patriot Ledger” in Quincy, Massachusetts and was an Elder at Northminister Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Georgia Booton. Survivors include her four cousins, Russell Booton, Doug Booton, Mary Ann Maynard and Cassa Preece and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Doug Booton and Rev. Todd Mays. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation from noon until service time Oct. 20 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
