DELPHIA JEAN SHADD, 82, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 14, 1938, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bill and Sarah Walker. One son, Samuel “Sammy” Shadd, also preceded her in death. Delphia was a homemaker and a member of Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church in Wayne. She is survived by her children, Sarah Stafford of Wayne, Danny (Rebecca) Shadd of Melbourne, Fla., and Jerry Shadd of Dunlow, W.Va.; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends too numerous to mention. Private graveside services will be held at the Walker Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shadd family.
Delphia Jean Shadd of Wayne
