DELSIA "DEE" MAE DAVIS BARRETT, 57, of Wayne, W.Va., died Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Gospel Tabernacle Church, to be followed by a get-together at Beech Fork Spillway. Donations to assist the family are suggested at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
