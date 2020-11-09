DEVETTA GAY JOHNSON, 81, of Huntington, widow of Ivan Johnson, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Collins Family Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
